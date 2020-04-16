Coronavirus: South Florida hotbed reports more deaths as state passes 22,000 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – South Florida, the hotbed of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, has confirmed 18 more deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Since Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade has reported eight deaths, Broward has had seven and Palm Beach County has confirmed three.

In total, Florida has 22,897 cases of COVID-19, 633 deaths and 3,305 people hospitalized, according to the latest numbers released by the department of health on Thursday morning.

Nearly 60% of the state’s cases and deaths have been in South Florida.

Miami-Dade is now up to 8,131 cases with 163 deaths, the highest totals in the state.

Broward has 3,459 cases and 101 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 1,841 cases and 110 deaths.

Monroe has 66 cases and three deaths.

It’s a total of 13,497 cases and 377 deaths across South Florida’s four counties.

The health department says that over 220,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 10.7 percent of those coming back positive.

An updated projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation this week forecasted that Florida won’t reach its peak deaths per day until May 6, with the state’s peak hospital resource use coming on May 3. The total deaths for the state are projected at 4,748, assuming full social distancing continues at least through May.

In preparation for what could be an overflow of bodies from COVID-19 in the coming weeks, refrigerated trucks have been set up in South Florida to serve as mobile morgues.

The United States reached its peak deaths per day, according to that projection model, which predicts the country will see 68,841 deaths.

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. has over 640,000 cases, the largest number in the world, with more than 31,000 deaths. Over 52,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases is over 2 million, and there have been more than 138,000 deaths from the disease. Over 528,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

