Hialeah Gardens partners with organization to get food into families’ homes

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Several organizations are partnering up to help those in need.

Drivers lined up with their trunks open Thursday morning in Hialeah Gardens to receive ribs, ground beef, bell peppers and other food items.

A lot of folks are getting their food at distribution sites across South Florida because they lost their job and can’t afford groceries anymore.

It’s a sight that’s becoming all too familiar.

“They need food,” Hialeah Gardens police Capt. Michael Lopez said. “They got kids at home, sometimes they’re not working, unfortunately, so our mayor is pretty adamant about this, giving back to our community and making sure nobody goes hungry.”

The city of Hialeah Gardens and the nonprofit group, Feeding South Florida, teamed up to distribute food to 800 people Thursday morning at Mater Academy Charter Middle and High School.

One of those people in line was Rosa Perez, who has been out of a job for two weeks.

“I’m very grateful for this country,” she told Local 10 News in Spanish.

Although organizers wanted recipients to bring their vehicles to promote social distancing, they did accept walk-ups.

If you live in the city of Hialeah Gardens, but you don’t have a car or you’re disabled, you can call the Hialeah Gardens Police Department and they will deliver the free food to your house.