Man caught on camera stealing gun at Fort Lauderdale pawn shop

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video earlier this month stealing a gun from a pawn shop.

The theft occurred around 1 p.m. April 1 at the US Pawn at 400 W. Sunrise Blvd.

According to detectives, the man first tried to sell an Apple watch at the store, but the man and the pawn shop couldn’t come to an agreement on a price.

Police said the video shows the man lingering around the store for a bit before he steals a black handgun from a display case.

A short time later, the man went to another nearby pawn shop where he used a fraudulent ID to sell the Apple watch, authorities said.

The man was captured on both stores’ surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Tammy O’Brien at 954-828-5916.