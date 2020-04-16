Meal locator site will help parents find free food during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County teachers are making it easier for parents to find meals as so many families struggle during the coronavirus outbreak.

United Teachers of Dade has launched a “Grab ’n Go Meal locator platform” at freeschoollunch.info where parents and students can quickly find food distribution centers in their part of the county.

Starting next week, the distributions will shift from daily to twice a week. Families will be able to do bulk pickups on Mondays and Thursdays (4-7 p.m.) that will include food for a few days, rather than needing to come back each day.

The website will update as the distributions do, and it is available in English, Spanish and Creole.

The teachers’ union says that more than 70 percent of Miami-Dade Public Schools students and families rely on free or reduced lunch, amounting to over 250,000 students that are facing food insecurity during the pandemic.

“We realize there are still thousands of families in Miami-Dade who have no idea this free nutrition resource is available to them,” United Teachers of Dade president Karla Hernández-Mats said in a statement. “Providing this dedicated hub to access information as M-DCPS launches a new schedule is a way to help bridge the gap and ensure that no family has to worry about food insecurity during this already difficult time.”

Parents are encouraged to bring school ID for each child at pick-up.

For more information, visit freeschoollunch.info.