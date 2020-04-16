Sheriff: Man threatens mass shooting at Publix over people not wearing masks

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old man was arrested this week for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Florida Publix store, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a social media post.

According to deputies, Robert Kovner, of Sebring, made the threat on Facebook Tuesday because he was upset that not enough people, in his opinion, were wearing masks when they were out and about during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kovner was booked on a second-degree felony charge of making a written threat of a mass shooting.

“We realize these are stressful times, but there is no excuse for making threats like this. It’s not a joke. It’s not just a bad day. It’s a crime,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “We will ALWAYS take them seriously and you will go to jail.”