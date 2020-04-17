Coronavirus in Florida: 700th death confirmed, but model now predicts fewer fatalities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported its 700th death from COVID-19 on Friday, but a prominent forecast model has dramatically dropped the number of coronavirus fatalities it projects for the state.

Florida has 24,753 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 726 deaths and 3,649 people hospitalized with complications of the virus, according to the latest numbers released by the department of health on Friday evening.

On Friday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation changed its model for Florida significantly, forecasting that the state will have 1,363 deaths from COVID-19 by Aug. 4, far lower than the 4,748 projected earlier this week.

South Florida, the state’s hotbed for the virus, surpassed 400 deaths from the new coronavirus earlier Friday

The 14,668 cases and 420 deaths across South Florida’s four counties represent nearly 60% of the state’s totals.

Miami-Dade is now up to 8,824 cases with 195 deaths, the highest totals in the state.

Broward has 3,688 cases and 107 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 2,088 cases and 115 deaths.

Monroe County has 68 cases and three deaths.

The health department says that over 241,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 10.3 percent of those coming back positive.

The IHME model says that Florida has also already passed its peak deaths per day and peak hospital resource use, which had previously been projected to happen in early May. The most deaths per day in the state were 77 on April 2, which this model now predicts won’t be surpassed.

The United States is predicted to reach 60,308 deaths by Aug. 4 in the IHME projection model, lower than the prediction of 68,841 from Monday.

To date, the U.S. has over 686,000 cases, the largest number in the world, with more than 36,000 deaths. Over 58,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases is over 2.2 million, and there have been more than 153,000 deaths from the disease. Over 565,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

