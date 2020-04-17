Coronavirus: When, where are food distributions?

Saturday, April 18, 2020

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

· 9 to 11 a.m., Tropical Park, 7900 S.W. 40th St., Miami. Sponsored by City of Miami Beach and Feeding South Florida.

9 a.m., Miami Executive Airport, 12800 SW 145th Ave., Miami. Applications for Unemployment Assistance will be distributed in both English and Spanish to those who request them. Hosted by Miami-Dade County Commission Joe Martinez and Feeding South Florida.

· 9 to 11 a.m. Feeding South Florida Distribution, 2100 Collins Ave., entrance on 21st Street at Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. Hosted by Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson. 30 volunteers will assist. Starbucks provided coffee and A Fish Called Avalon provided lunch each week to volunteers.

· 9 a.m. to noon, Farm Share Distribution, 400 N.W. 112th Ave., Sweetwater. Sponsored by the City of Sweetwater.

· 10 a.m. to noon, 1st Haitian COG, 7140 North Miami Ave., Miami. Feeding South Florida,

· 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gibson-Bethel Community Church, 5800 S.W. 66th St., South Miami. Drive through distribution only. One bag per adult, three adult limit. No walk ups. Paper unemployment applications, envelopes and stamps will be available. Sponsored by Miami Dade County District 7 Commissioner Xavier L. Suarez in collaboration with Farm Share, City of South Miami, South Miami Police Department, Miami-Dade County Police Department, Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, Representative Javier Fernandez and Representative Nicholas Duran. (305) 694-3550.

· 10 a.m., Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2167 NW 64th Street, Miami. Community Youth Against Violence for students who signed up for Community Youth Against Violence Student Council Club at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church. Free grocery distribution per area for school partners: B. Wright Leadership Academy; Georgia Jones-Ayers Middle School, Miami Jackson Senior High School, Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Phoenix Academy of Excellence.

· Noon to 2 p.m., Islamic School of Miami, 11699 SW 147th Ave., Miami. Produce giveaway. (954) 605-2937. Sponsored by the South Florida Muslim Federation.

BROWARD COUNTY

· 10 a.m. to noon, Rayfield, 2210 Pierce St., Hollywood. Feeding South Florida.

· 11 a.m., Islamic Center of South Florida, 1641 NW 15th St. Pompano Beach. Drive through food distribution. Face masks will be given away.

· 2 p.m., Jammat Ul Muttaqeen, 1010 SW 196th Av, Pembroke Pines. Meat, produce, rice and grocery item giveaway until supplies last. Sponsored by the South Florida Muslim Federation. (954) 214-6198.

Monday, April 20, 2020

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

· 9 to 11 a.m., Calder Casino, 21001 N.W. 27th Ave., Miami Gardens. City of Miami Gardens and Feeding South Florida.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

BROWARD COUNTY

· 9 to 11 a.m., Coral Square Mall, 9469 W. Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs. City of Coral Springs and Feeding South Florida.

· 10 to noon, Cooper City Sports Complex, 10300 Stirling Road, Cooper City. Feeding South Florida

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

· 10 a.m. to noon, Brownsville Medical Center, 2400 N.W. 54 St., Miami. Feeding South Florida

· 10 a.m. to noon, Sunrise at Tennis Club, 9605 W. Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise. Feeding South Florida.

· 3 to 6 p.m., Schekinah, Inc., 12555 N.W. 17 Ave., Miami. Feeding South Florida

More Information about distribution, volunteering and donations.

Farm Share Distribution: http://farmshare.org/