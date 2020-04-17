Miami man charged in interstate ATM fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Two men have been charged with defrauding banks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts out of a total of $150,000 through ATM skimming schemes.

Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say 29-year-old Rafael Pedro Dutra DaSilva, of Miami, and 28-year-old Guilherme Mendes Altafin, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, allegedly accessed bank accounts at nearly a dozen bank branches with the use of gift and credit cards activated with stolen personal identifying information.

DaSilva was apprehended in November at an Acushnet, Massachusetts, bank. Altafin was arrested in December after several attempted transactions at the same ATM.

Both remain detained.

ALSO SEE

Watch out for South Florida scammers during coronavirus pandemic

Sharing your high school photo on social media may be a security risk