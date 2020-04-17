New Broward food distribution feeds 1,000 and still has to turns people away

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The line speaks for itself — hundreds of cars stretched down Powerline Road before the sun even came up.

Cars were already lined up at 4 a.m. outside a new food distribution site at Mills Pond Park on Friday for those struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

It opened at 9 a.m. and by 9:30 they had to cut off the line.

In total, 1,000 meals were provided by Feeding South Florida at this distribution organized by Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors and Oakland Park. Fruits like oranges and cantaloupe were just some of what was being put in the trunks of cars as people drove through.

“No other food coming in. Nowhere to get it. No money to get it,” said one man in line.

“It’s kind of disheartening with everything going on,” another said. “Discouraging, man.”

It was the first day this distribution spot opened, but organizers say they plan to hold it weekly as long as need continues.