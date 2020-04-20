Coronavirus in Florida: 13 more deaths in Miami-Dade and Broward as state nears 800

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida charts out how to reopen business, the latest numbers from the department of health show 26,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, with 789 deaths and 3,842 people hospitalized with complications of the new coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County confirmed eight more deaths Monday morning and Broward reported five since the previous update Sunday evening.

Miami-Dade has confirmed 9,460 cases with 215 deaths, the highest totals in the state, according to the health department.

Broward has 4,038 cases and 120 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 2,209 cases and 121 deaths.

Monroe County has 73 cases and three deaths.

The state’s hotbed for the virus, those four South Florida counties combine for 15,780 cases and 459 deaths, representing nearly 60% of the state’s totals.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has formed a task force to explore how to loosen stay-at-home restrictions in the state, but he acknowledged that it could take longer for South Florida to get up and running.

The health department says that over 262,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 10.2 percent of those coming back positive.

To date, the U.S. has over 760,000 confirmed cases, the largest number reported in the world, with more than 40,000 deaths. Over 71,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 2.4 million, and there have been more than 166,000 deaths from the disease. Over 636,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

On Friday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation changed its model for Florida significantly, forecasting that the state will have 1,363 deaths from COVID-19 by Aug. 4, far lower than the 4,748 that had been projected earlier last week.

The IHME model says that Florida has also already passed its peak deaths per day and peak hospital resource use, which had previously been projected to happen in early May. The most deaths per day in the state were 77 on April 2, which this model now predicts won’t be surpassed.

The United States is predicted to reach 60,308 deaths by Aug. 4 in the IHME projection model, lower than the previous prediction of 68,841.

