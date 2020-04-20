Police: Man arrested after robbing McDonald’s at gunpoint in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday morning after robbing a McDonald’s in Hialeah at gunpoint, authorities said.

According to Hialeah police, Angel Torres Peraza, 37, approached the drive-through window at the McDonald’s at 7155 W. Fourth Ave. shortly before 1:30 a.m., pulled out a gun and ordered an employee to give him all of the money inside the cash register.

Police said the employee, who feared for his life, complied with the suspect’s orders.

Authorities said Torres Peraza fled the scene in a 2013 Hyundai Accent that was pulled over by City of Miami police officers in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street for unrelated traffic infractions.

Authorities said the Miami police officers learned that the car was possibly used in an armed robbery in Hialeah, so they contacted Hialeah police detectives, who went to the scene with the victim.

Police said the victim identified Torres Peraza as the man who robbed him.

The suspect was then arrested on an armed robbery charge.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.