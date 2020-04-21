Missing diver rescued by Coast Guard near Government Cut

MIAMI – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued a missing diver Monday near Government Cut.

According to Coast Guard officials, they received a call regarding a diver who was stranded in the water and launched a boat crew and helicopter to search the area.

The helicopter crew spotted Raul Amores, 50, a half-mile offshore and notified the boat crew, which rescued Amores and took him back to his 19-foot center console.

Officials said Amores told the crew the current was too strong and pulled him away from his boat.

He was said to be in good condition.

"We are thankful we were able to successfully rescue Mr. Amores," Capt. JoAnn Burdian, commander of Sector Miami, said in a statement. "That being said, at the time of this incident there were 25-mph wind gusts and a small craft advisory in effect. This case serves as a reminder (to) everyone (of) the importance of practicing safe boating and diving practices. Monitor weather conditions before putting yourself in a potentially dangerous situation."

A Miami-Dade Marine unit, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Air Rescue assisted in the search for Amores.