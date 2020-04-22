Coronavirus in Florida: New cases increased on day Gov. DeSantis said curve had flattened

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported an increase of new coronavirus cases Tuesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis declared that the state has flattened the curve.

According to data released Wednesday morning by the state’s department of health, there were 912 new COVID-19 cases among Florida residents confirmed Tuesday, breaking a streak of three straight days with fewer than 775 new cases.

The one-day increase corresponded with more documented testing Tuesday, and it doesn’t necessarily indicate cases will continue to climb. But it’s a sign that the numbers may not consistently trend downward as many hope.

According to the latest numbers, there are 28,309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Florida, with 893 deaths and 4,288 people hospitalized with complications of the new coronavirus.

Miami-Dade has confirmed 10,153 cases, the highest total in the state.

Broward has 4,228 cases.

Palm Beach County has 2,403 cases.

Monroe County has 73 cases and three deaths.

DeSantis has formed a task force to explore how to loosen stay-at-home restrictions in the state, but opponents say he might be moving too fast with the virus still spreading.

The governor said last week that it could take longer for South Florida to get up and running because of the large number of cases here and the population density.

Meanwhile, local leaders are plotting to loosen some of the stay-at-home restrictions if the testing numbers provide evidence that they can.

The health department says that over 290,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 9.6 percent of those coming back positive.

To date, the U.S. has over 825,000 confirmed cases, the largest number reported in the world, with more than 45,000 deaths. Over 75,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 2.5 million, and there have been more than 178,000 deaths from the disease. Over 696,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

On Tuesday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation updated its model for Florida slightly and projects 1,537 COVID-19 deaths in the state by Aug. 4. The prior model released Friday predicted 1,363 deaths. The number is still far below an earlier projection of over 4,700 deaths.

The IHME model says that Florida has already passed its peak deaths per day and peak hospital resource use.

The United States is predicted to reach 65,976 deaths by Aug. 4 in the IHME projection model, higher than the previous prediction of 60,308.

