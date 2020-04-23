Caravan of cars pass by to pay respect to pastor’s widow

PLANTATION, Fla. – In the heat of the afternoon, parishioners and church leaders in their cars delivered cards and flashed posters to pay respect to the family of Judge Roberson, a pastor from Faith Center Ministries in Sunrise.

Roberson died April 7th from COVID-19.

“It does, it does help. But I miss him like crazy. I miss him so much,” his widow Cynthia Roberson said.

Family said Roberson was hospitalized in the beginning of April. They were not able to see him again.

“It’s so hard. We didn’t get a chance to go to the hospital with him and we got that call everyone dreads” daughter Canica Dillard Washington said.

Roberson is described as a leader and voice of comfort who counseled grieving families. The community is now practicing what he used to preach.

“Isn’t life amazing? That the person who was responsible for counseling people while they were in their most painful season of their life of losing a loved one - that now we have to comfort his family,” Bishop Henry Fernandez said. “God is faithful and he is just. We will get through this,” said daughter Jucretia Roberson. “You continue to keep us in your prayers.”

The Faith Center plans to stream a memorial service for Roberson online.