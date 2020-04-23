Energy bills to lower next month for South Florida customers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Energy bills for South Floridians will be lower next month thanks to Florida Power & Light and Homestead Public Service Energy.

FPL announced earlier this month that beginning May 1, it plans to issue a one-time reduction of nearly 25 percent for the typical residential customer bill as a result of lower fuel costs and the hardships many are facing.

The change is subject to approval by the Florida Public Service Commission.

“Everyone at FPL understands how critical it is to continue to provide reliable electricity and to keep as much money as possible in our customers’ pockets,” FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said in a statement. “Traditionally, our regulators expect these types of savings to be spread out over the balance of the year. However, challenging times call for exceptional measures. I believe this one-time bill decrease is the most effective way to infuse customers with much-needed money as we all navigate through this difficult and unsettling time together.”

HPS, meanwhile announced Thursday that its residential customers would receive a one-time bill credit of 27 percent.

HPS is also asking customers who have not been financially impacted by the coronavirus crisis or who can afford to help others to consider donating their credit to the HELP Contribution customer assistance fund.

“It’s always been our philosophy that at HPS you’re not just a customer, you’re a neighbor,” Director of HPS Energy Barbara Quiñones said in a statement. “So that’s why we’re not only providing some financial relief with the bill credit – we’re encouraging our customers to help out their neighbors if possible.”

To donate your credit to the HELP Contribution, simply select the option when paying your bill.

Customers in need of assistance can apply for HELP Contribution Assistance by calling HPS Customer Service at 305-224-4800.