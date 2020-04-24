3 people arrested after being found with stolen mail in Hialeah, police say
HIALEAH, Fla. – Three people were arrested Thursday after they were caught with stolen mail in Hialeah, authorities said.
The suspects were identified as Caroline Piloto, 22, Diego Jose Rosas, 28, and Ariel Galindo, 37.
According to Hialeah police spokeswoman Adriana Quintana Martinez, the suspects were originally arrested for multiple drug offenses, loitering and prowling and violating the state executive emergency orders.
While officers were searching the suspects’ belongings they found several pieces of stolen mail that included stolen checks, credit cards and documents containing Personal Identifiable Information, Quintana Martinez said. Several knives were also confiscated as evidence.
Authorities said the suspects admitted to stealing mail and trying to commit check fraud prior to being stopped by police.
The suspects remain held Friday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
