Florida passes 1,000 coronavirus deaths and 30,000 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has lost more than 1,000 people to complications of the new coronavirus and now has more than 30,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state, health officials confirmed Friday morning.

The state has 30,174 verified cases of COVID-19 with 1,012 deaths and 4,699 people hospitalized with the virus, according to the latest numbers released by the health department.

Florida reported 1,300 new cases on Thursday, the state’s highest single-day total since April 3. It corresponds with an increase in testing but also signals that the coronavirus is still spreading and may delay efforts to reopen business.

Miami-Dade has confirmed 10,701 cases with 278 deaths, the highest numbers in the state.

Broward has 4,570 cases and 157 deaths (though Broward’s updated death numbers haven’t posted as of yet Friday morning).

Palm Beach County has 2,586 cases and 149 deaths.

Monroe County now has 76 cases and three deaths.

Those four South Florida counties combine for 17,933 cases and 587 deaths, representing nearly 60% of the state’s totals.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared this week that Florida has flattened the curve, and his task force to reopen the state plans to make recommendations to the governor today. Some opponents say he might be moving too fast with the virus still spreading.

The governor has said that it could take longer for South Florida to get up and running because of the large number of cases here and the population density.

Government and medical experts agree that testing is paramount to those decisions.

The health department says that over 318,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 9.5 percent of those coming back positive.

To date, the U.S. has over 869,000 confirmed cases, the largest number reported in the world, with more than 49,000 deaths. Over 80,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 2.7 million, and there have been more than 192,000 deaths from the disease. Over 751,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

This is a breaking news story. Click here to get updates delivered straight to your email inbox.

ALSO SEE

How many coronavirus cases are in my city?

Florida coronavirus map lists cases by zip code

How full are the hospital beds in South Florida?

Where and when are food distributions this week?

How well is Florida social distancing? Here are some grades

Florida releases list of long-term care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases

COMPLETE COVERAGE of the coronavirus pandemic