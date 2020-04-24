Serial shoplifters steal thousands of dollars worth of diapers

TAMARAC, Fla. – Four serial shoplifters have been going into stores in North Lauderdale, Tamarac, Oakland Park and Margate, and taking items from shelves, putting them in a cart, walking out without paying for them, then loading up their car.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said the group has stolen thousands of dollars worth of items since they began their spree in March.

The most recent incident occurred on Tuesday, April 14, when they entered the Family Dollar store located at 7200 Southgate Blvd. in North Lauderdale and stole multiple boxes of diapers. On Friday, March 20, it was $200 worth of diapers and baby products from the Walgreens at 8199 N. University Drive in Tamarac. On Monday, March 9, they got away with $900 worth of diapers from an Oakland Park Publix located at 950 E. Commercial Blvd. Detectives believe they also shoplifted from Walgreens and CVS in Margate.

They were seen loading up a gold-colored Chevy Impala with damage to the rear bumper on one occasion and a blue Toyota Corolla on another.

BSO in a statement said: “During these unprecedented and difficult circumstances we are living in, BSO wants to remind people there are resources available for help. If you need assistance with essential services or are experiencing a hardship, start by dialing 211, or visit 211-broward.org.”

Anyone with information on the identities of the shoplifters should call BSO North Lauderdale Detective Justin Panza at 954-720-2250, Tamarac Detective Stacie Nelson at 954-247-6027 or Oakland Park Detective Iris Murillo at 954-202-3116.

Anonymous tips can be provided through Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.