Walk-up coronavirus test site set to open in Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – People who don’t have a car but think they may have been exposed to coronavirus have a new place to get tested in Miami-Dade County.

Final logistics are being worked out at the walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Holy Family Catholic Church on NE 11th Avenue in North Miami. The state department of health and the National Guard are doing a mock test Friday and expect to open to the public Saturday.

They’ll be able to test about 200 people daily. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Anyone with symptoms can get tested, but you have to make an appointment in advance by calling 305-499-8767.

Last week, Broward County opened two walk-up testing sites in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach.

There’s another new coronavirus testing site coming to the vacant Walgreens at the corner of NE 6th Avenue and NE 149th Street in Northeast Miami-Dade. It was supposed to open Friday and police even set up orange cones to direct traffic, but a short time later, they started taking them away.

We’re told testing was canceled due to a lack of supplies and that the site may be ready by Wednesday of next week. It’s unclear if walk-ups will be allowed at that site.

