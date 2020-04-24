Yellow tarp covers body outside apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives are investigating a death on Friday afternoon in the Lauderdale West neighborhood.

Officers responded to the Fairfield Apartments, 3343 Davie Blvd. A yellow tarp covered a body that was on the ground next to a black Mercedes-Benz.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.