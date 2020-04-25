80ºF

Day 2 of NFL Draft: Colts pick Michael Pittman Jr.

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Southern California wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. dives into the end zone to score a touchdown after pulling in a pass in front of Colorado safety Mikial Onu during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Boulder, Colo. Pittman was selected to The Associated Press All-Pac 12 Conference team, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
MIAMI – The Indianapolis Colts made their first pick of the draft, No. 34 overall and the second pick of Day 2, grabbing Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The son of the former NFL running back was a Biletnikoff Award finalist as the top receiver in the country last year. At 6-foot-4, Pittman is big and strong. He had 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Georgia running back D’Andre Swift was next off the board, going to the Detroit Lions. Swift was the second running back selected in the draft after LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the final player taken in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

