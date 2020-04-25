Distribution in Wynwood aims to feed families in need, help local food industry

WYNWOOD, Fla. – Week after week, local organizations have come together to help feed those in need in South Florida.

Several food distributions were scheduled for Saturday, including one in Wynwood that's not only helping the cause, but also supporting the local food industry.

The line of cars along NW 5th Avenue in Wynwood for free fresh produce was so long that the Mana Convention Center site opened an hour ahead of its 7 a.m. scheduled start time.

"We’re trying to focus mainly on the food service industry," said Nick Politis, CEO of Mr. Greens Produce.

Mr. Greens is a Miami based food distributor to many hotels, restaurants, country clubs and stores across more than half the State of Florida.

"Obviously with the COVID-19, a lot of restaurant workers have lost their job or have been laid off, so we wanted to give back to them," said Politis. They're our clients, so we want to make sure we take care of them."

The drive through food distribution provided 10,000 boxes of fresh produce.

Each vehicle received a box of fresh fruit and a box of fresh veggies. weighing from 30 to 35 pounds. The no contact drive through got cars in an out quicily, and was well received

“I told all of my employees to smile through their masks and smile with their eyes, but everyone’s pumped and it’s obviously a good cause,” said Politis. “We want to make sure that the community sticks together during this time of need.”