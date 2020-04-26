Driver dies when car flips on exit ramp of Sample Road

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 45-year-old man died Sunday morning after he lost control of his car while exiting I-95 northbound onto Sample Road.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m. and found the yellow Corvette overturned on the grassy shoulder of the ramp.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is still pending investigation, but police believe speed was a factor.