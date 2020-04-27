Broward schools have given out a half-million meals — and the numbers are rising

The meal distributions at Broward County Public Schools began their new schedule today. They’ll now be open Mondays and Wednesdays (10 a.m.-1 p.m) and the schools will be giving out multiple meals at a time.

That will prevent them from having to open every weekday as they had been doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Robert Runcie says the change is more convenient for families. “It also is more efficient and is probably safer for our staff and everyone else involved.”

The distributions at Broward schools have served about 500,000 meals since they began in mid-March, and Runcie said, “we continue to see the meal count go up every week by 20,000-30,000.”

The schools get reimbursed for feeding students, but since they are also feeding adults, Runcie says they’ve incurred between $1.2 million and $1.5 million in cost.

“When we give out food to adults like we do here, we don’t turn anyone away. We are going to have to eat those costs,” Runcie said at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, one of 51 locations for the distributions.

The district has received donations of $125,000 from the Miami Dolphins and $55,000 from the United Way to offset the cost and are looking for other ways to raise money.

Runcie says the need is obvious in the community, and “our folks are going to be out here serving.”

“I need food for my kids,” said parent Milagros Maldonado. “I’ve been out of work because I’m high risk and the kids are home.”

Earlier this month, Miami-Dade schools went to a similar approach, distributing multiple meals twice a week.

For a full list of the distribution sites at Broward schools, click here.

For more information on other food distributions, click here.