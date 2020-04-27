Coronavirus in Florida: Latest numbers as leaders consider reopening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida’s leaders consider when it will be safe to reopen, the state’s health department verified 32,138 cases of COVID-19 with 1,088 deaths and 5,010 people hospitalized with the virus on Monday morning.

Miami-Dade has confirmed 11,570 cases with 302 deaths, the highest numbers in the state,

Broward has reported 4,794 cases and 174 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 2,763 cases and 156 deaths.

Monroe County has 79 cases and three deaths.

Those four South Florida counties combine for 19,206 cases and 635 deaths, representing nearly 60% of the state’s totals.

A surveillance test study in Miami-Dade projected that there could actually be over 100,000 people infected in the county, including many that aren’t displaying symptoms. Meanwhile, the CDC has expanded its list of possible symptoms for COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared last week that Florida has flattened the curve, but he has not yet announced a target date for lifting his stay-at-home orders. His initial order runs through Thursday.

On Saturday, the governor announced his task force wants residents’ input into reopening the state. The portal to submit your comments can be found here.

DeSantis and local leaders have said that it could take longer for South Florida to get up and running because of the large number of cases here and the population density.

Government and medical experts agree that testing is paramount to those decisions.

The health department says that nearly 346,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 9.1 percent of those coming back positive.

To date, the U.S. has over 967,000 confirmed cases, the largest number reported in the world, with more than 54,000 deaths. Over 107,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 2.9 million, and there have been more than 207,000 deaths from the disease. Over 876,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

