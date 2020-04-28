Miami coronavirus testing site now open to asymptomatic residents

MIAMI – A COVID-19 testing site in the city of Miami is now open to asymptomatic residents who are at least 18 years old.

The drive-through testing operation is open at Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th St.

Testing is by appointment only.

Miami residents wishing to get tested are asked to call 305-960-5050.

Drive-through testing begins daily at 9 a.m.

The change comes days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus, including chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC previously stated that fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing were possible signs of COVID-19.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.