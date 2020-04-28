Police investigating after car with apparent bullet holes arrives at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI – Two possible shooting victims drove themselves to the hospital after their car was sprayed with bullets.

According to police, they were alerted to several ShotSpotter alerts in the area of 17th Avenue and Northwest 50th Street.

Shortly after locating a scene, police said they were advised of two injured people arriving at Jackson Memorial Hospital inside of a car that appeared to have been shot.

Police have not released any information about the victims, or whether they are connected to the scene that was established.