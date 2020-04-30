WATCH LIVE: 3 mayors take part in reopening South Florida roundtable

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mayors of Miami Beach, the City of Miami, and Miami-Dade County are participating in a roundtable discussion Thursday on the reopening of South Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic that is being hosted by Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Alfred Sanchez.

Government Affairs Committee Chair Jose Bermudez is moderating the roundtable.

The mayors are discussing how to restart South Florida’s economic engine and how to do it in a safe and healthy way.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he is looking forward to getting residents to a new normal and that reopening some parks, marinas and golf courses Wednesday shows the people of Miami-Dade that there is “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“You know, I went out and checked on various locations and I was pleased to see that people -- our residents -- are basically following the rules," he said. “We have invested heavily in making sure there is enforcement in these outdoor spaces so that we can continue to tamp down on this virus.”

Gimenez said the physical and mental health of residents is his top priority and that medical experts have been heavily consulted throughout the decision-making process.

“Medical experts agree that people need fresh air, they need sunshine and exercise to really thrive in these challenging times," he said.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said his community is a little different than other parts of the state because of the millions of people who flock to the tourist destination every year.

“We are not built for social distancing. We are built for the opposite,” he said.

Gelber said he is not willing to reopen places simply because of frustration, but said the city agreed to reopen some parks following Gimenez’s executive order this week because the city’s boardwalk was getting crowded.

He said there are now restrictions on how many people can be on the boardwalk at a time.

Gelber also stressed that city officials do not want to rush to reopen businesses only to have another outbreak to occur.

He said they are consulting with medical experts and one of his prime focuses right now is on contact tracing to prevent further spread of the virus.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Contact tracing is part of the process of supporting patients with suspected or confirmed infection. In contact tracing, public health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious.”

