City of Miami mayor to hold virtual special meeting with city commissioners

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez called for a virtual special meeting Thursday with city commissioners.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

According to the mayor’s office, the meeting was called so city leaders may discuss and consider “any and all actions concerning the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and housing and community development-related matters in response to COVID-19.”

The special meeting comes a day after Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered some open spaces, including parks and golf courses, to be reopened.

The City of Miami, being a hot spot for COVID-19 cases, has decided to keep its open spaces closed for the time being.

Members of the public can leave prerecorded public comments that will be played at the meeting by calling 305-250-5353.