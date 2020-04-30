Customs and Border Protection smell a fake at Miami seaport

MIAMI, Fla. – Counterfeit perfume making its way into the port of Miami was confiscated just before it hit the streets just ahead of Mother’s Day.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Miami Seaport were able to intercept 60,000 counterfeit bottles bearing high-end luxury brand names, such as Christian Dior and CHANEL at the Miami Seaport.

CBP nabbed 1,440 cartons headed for import into South Florida from China in early April. If genuine, the seized perfumes would have an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $1.7 million.

CBP gives tips on how to spot the fakes:

· Counterfeiters mislead consumers by creating products that are confusingly similar to the real commodity.

· Name brand packaging, both box and perfume bottle, have colors resembling those of genuine products.

· The perfumes boxes mislead by stating they are manufactured in France to emphasize a more luxurious product.

· A closer look reveals they are made in China.

Fake perfume coming into Miami from China was seized with brands counterfeited to look like Christian Dior and CHANEL. (WPLG)

Jorge L. Roig, CBP Port Director, Miami Seaport, cautioned that fragrance is absorbed by the body; therefore, consumers need to be aware that wearing counterfeit perfume could expose them to potentially hazardous chemicals. Counterfeit fragrances are commonly bought online and in flea-markets and not from the manufacturer’s authorized vendors.

In 2019, approximately $ 1.5 billion worth of counterfeit goods originating overseas were seized by CBP. The top five countries for fakes? China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey and Canada.