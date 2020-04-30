Florida coronavirus numbers show why South Florida will reopen slower

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will remain sidelined when the rest of Florida begins Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen the state on Monday.

The reason: South Florida has consistently had between 55-60% of the state’s coronavirus cases and deaths and has more than half of the hospitalizations despite making up less than 30% of the population.

On Thursday morning, the health department verified 33,690 cases of COVID-19 across the state, with 1,268 deaths and 5,589 hospitalizations.

Including Monroe, the four South Florida counties combined for 20,058 cases, 726 deaths and 2,968 hospitalizations.

Fifty new deaths were confirmed over the past 24 hours in Florida, with 25 of those in South Florida: 14 in Miami-Dade, eight in Palm Beach and three in Broward.

Miami-Dade has confirmed 12,063 cases with 352 deaths and 1,522 hospitalizations, the highest totals in the state.

Broward has reported 4,953 cases, 185 deaths and 995 hospitalizations.

Palm Beach County has 2,963 cases, 186 deaths and 440 hospitalizations.

Monroe County has 79 cases, three deaths and 11 hospitalizations.

The “gating” criteria for reopening set by the White House requires a sustained downward trend of cases and people reporting symptoms of COVID-19, and for testing and hospital resources to meet adequate levels.

DeSantis noted that the numbers are headed in the right direction for South Florida, and that the region may not be far behind in joining the rest of the state’s reopening measures, which include restaurants and stores operating at 25% capacity.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach opened county parks, marinas and golf courses on Wednesday, though some cities have chosen to wait longer.

DeSantis declared last week that Florida has flattened the curve, and he trumpeted on numerous occasions this week that the state avoided some of the gloomiest projections from earlier in the pandemic.

Government and medical experts agree that testing is paramount to the decisions to reopen facets of business and life.

The health department says that over 384,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 8.8% of those coming back positive.

The U.S. has now surpassed 1 million confirmed cases, the largest number reported in the world, with more than 60,000 deaths. Over 124,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 3.2 million, and there have been more than 228,000 deaths from the disease. Over 986,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

