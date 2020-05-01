Barrel of marijuana washes ashore in Marathon

Published: May 1, 2020, 10:36 am

MARATHON, Fla. – A large plastic barrel filled with about 90 pounds of marijuana washed ashore in Marathon Thursday afternoon, authorities announced on Friday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the marijuana was separated into five large plastic bags inside the blue barrel.

He said someone found the barrel near the shore at 109th Street Oceanside and called the Sheriff’s Office.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Kyle Chandler (left) and Darrel Walraven recover a barrel filled with about 90 pounds of marijuana in Marathon. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies Kyle Chandlerand and Darrel Walraven responded to the scene just after 4 p.m.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were called thereafter by the Sheriff’s Office and agents took possession of the marijuana.

It’s unclear from where the marijuana originated.