Man’s arm burned after several vehicles catch fire in parking lot of Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market

Published: May 1, 2020, 7:40 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 7:57 am

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man suffered minor burns to his arm Friday morning after several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot of the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, authorities said.

Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly was there as firefighters hosed down the vehicles.

Authorities said five vehicles were damaged, including an RV, an SUV and the cab parts of three semi-trucks. All of the vehicles were parked next to each other.

A firefighter hoses down the front of a semi-truck that caught fire in the parking lot of the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market. (WPLG)

Authorities said a man who was sleeping inside the RV suffered minor burns to his arm. He was treated at the scene and released.

A fire inspector at the scene told Kelly that the fire is not suspicious and was likely the result of a mechanical issue. However, he said there was not enough evidence to officially determine the cause of the fire.