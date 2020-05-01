69ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Thieves attempt to steal Bank of America ATM in southwest Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
Sky 10 above the scene where thieves tried to steal an ATM outside a Bank of America in Miami-Dade County.
Sky 10 above the scene where thieves tried to steal an ATM outside a Bank of America in Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI is searching for the thieves who tried to steal an ATM Friday morning from outside a Bank of America in southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 56th Street and 94th Court.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said the Miami-Dade Police Department is assisting the FBI in the investigation.

He said the ATM was found in the roadway.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: