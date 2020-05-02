76ºF

Detectives want to know if you have seen Bailewa Davis

Coral Springs Police Department Detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Bailewa Davis of Coral Springs.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Bailewa Davis is a suspect in a recent burglary that terrified an elderly victim, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

Detectives believe Davis, 23, frequents the areas of Coral Springs and Margate. He is accused of burglarizing the home about 9 p.m. on April 27.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts to call the Coral Springs Police Department at 954-344-1800.

