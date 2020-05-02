Food distribution in Miami Lakes aims to feed 700 families

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Food distributions have become a common occurrence in South Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Another one is underway Saturday morning, with the need for food so great, cars began lining up hours ahead of the scheduled opening.

"This is probably the greatest point of need," said Pastor Stuart Bodin with Miami Lakes United Methodist Church. "People's money is running out, even if you got a little stimulus check, by this point, it really must be getting pretty thin, so the need is huge. It’s growing."

The Saturday morning food distribution hosted outside Miami Lakes United Methodist Church, in partnership with Farm Share and organizations including S.T.E.P.S. in the Right Direction, Miami Lakes Elderly Affairs Committee, and Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

"If you came today, you’re giving up your time," said Pastor Bodin. "You're really going out of your way to make a difference in our community, and it’s going to pay off."

The distribution site is equipped to feed 700 families on Saturday. A long line of cars down Miami Lakes Drive arriving more than five hours ahead of the site’s 9 a.m. opening.

“You get to the end of the day, you’re almost exhausted from the emotional impact of people, saying, ‘I couldn’t feed my kids last night,’” said Paston Bodin. “It just breaks your heart.”