Nova Southeastern University could re-open in two months

DAVIE, Fla. – Students from Nova Southeastern University will be returning to campus by July and August 2020. The president of the Davie-based private university announced that Fall semester classes will resume.

NSU suspended all activities, including classes at the school on March 13 because of the coronavirus crisis. Online classes began March 23. At the time, the school announced that there would be no “face to face classes through at least April 17.”

On March 27, however, President George Hanbury II, Ph.D., said after advice by Elaine Wallace, the head of NSU's COVID-19 task force and other public health officials, he was keeping the campus closed.

On Friday, Hanbury said that NSU will open residence halls and resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester/term under a regular schedule at all campuses, with most programs having either July or August start dates. Students who would prefer to not attend a class in person can choose online delivery unless there is a program that is not able to accommodate the request.

The opening would be in line, however, with the Florida governor's executive orders as well as CDC and local government directives, according to the university.

Hanbury stated that the school will have new protocols in place including physical distancing, face coverings, and other safety measures.

In March, the Broward County Health Department confirmed six positive COVID-19 cases involving students from Nova Southeastern University

The school confirmed to Local 10 News that those individuals with an NSU-affiliation all had returned from a trip to Ireland.