1 dead in double shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – One man is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Miami-Dade police responded to a call at 2501 NW 65th St. where they found two men shot. Both men were transported to Ryder Trauma, where one man was pronounced dead. The other remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police do not have anyone in custody who may have been involved in the shooting.

They are investigating what led up to the incident.