Coronavirus in Florida: Latest numbers as state begins reopening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Monday marked the beginning of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first phase for reopening Florida.

As restrictions ease across the state except for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, the department of health confirmed 36,897 cases of COVID-19 in Florida with 1,399 deaths attributed to the new coronavirus and 6,119 hospitalizations.

South Florida has seen the highest concentration of cases, leading to the decision to delay reopening.

Miami-Dade County has 13,092 cases of COVID-19 with 378 deaths and 1,678 hospitalizations, the highest numbers in the state.

Broward has 5,383 cases, 208 deaths and 1,068 hospitalizations.

Palm Beach County has 3,311 cases, 196 deaths and 485 hospitalizations.

Monroe County has 80 cases, three deaths and 11 hospitalizations.

Monroe has been allowed to begin Phase 1 of reopening Monday, though the Keys remain closed to visitors.

Government and medical experts agree that testing is paramount to the decisions to reopen facets of business and life.

The health department says that over 445,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 8.3% of those coming back positive.

The U.S. has now surpassed 1.1 million confirmed cases, the largest number reported in the world, with more than 68,000 deaths. Over 180,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 3.5 million, and there have been more than 249,000 deaths from the disease. Over 1.1 million people globally have been classified as recovered.

