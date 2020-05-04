Van crashes into carport of firefighter’s home in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – A van crashed into the carport of a firefighter’s home in Plantation on Monday, authorities said.

Lt. Larry Wideman told Local 10 News reporter Jeff Weinsier that he was at work when he received a phone call to come home.

Wideman has been with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue for 35 years and has lived at his home on Northwest Third Street for 36 years.

According to authorities, the driver of the van lost control of his vehicle shortly after 9:30 a.m. and crashed into the carport.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said no one was at home at the time of the accident.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.