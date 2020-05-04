84ºF

Local News

World War II veteran celebrating 100th birthday honored during special parade

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

A parade for veterans makes a stop at a World War II vet's home, who just happened to be celebrating his 100th birthday.
TAMARAC, Fla. – A special parade marched through parts of South Florida Monday to honor veterans, including a World War II vet who is turning 100 years old.

Arthur Schorr was in the Army Air Corps and now lives in Tamarac.

That's where a caravan of volunteers wished him well and donated food and care packages on his 100th birthday.

The parade was organized by Honor Flight South Florida which has already surprised dozens of other veterans with rolling tributes over the weeks.

Schorr was one of nine veterans honored on Monday.

