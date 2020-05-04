World War II veteran celebrating 100th birthday honored during special parade

TAMARAC, Fla. – A special parade marched through parts of South Florida Monday to honor veterans, including a World War II vet who is turning 100 years old.

Arthur Schorr was in the Army Air Corps and now lives in Tamarac.

That's where a caravan of volunteers wished him well and donated food and care packages on his 100th birthday.

ROLLING CELEBRATION! Happy 100th birthday to Arthur Schorr, Army Air Corps WWII veteran now living in Tamarac. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/v5WZAvB5qU — Janine Stanwood (@JanineWPLG) May 4, 2020

The parade was organized by Honor Flight South Florida which has already surprised dozens of other veterans with rolling tributes over the weeks.

Schorr was one of nine veterans honored on Monday.