Broward County School Board votes to fire teacher with history of sexual misconduct complaints

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted for the second time to fire a teacher who has a long history of sexual misconduct complaints, although his criminal case is still pending.

The School Board previously voted to fire Wyman Gresham in December, but he requested an administrative hearing. School Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate the teacher.

The most recent accusations against Gresham were made in 2017 by three female students, who at the time were 12, 13 and 15.

Gresham was accused of hugging the students and touching their buttocks at the Lauderhill 6-12 Magnet School.

He was eventually charged in connection with the 12-year-old’s accusations.

The Broward County School Board took Gresham out of the school in December 2017 after the complaints surfaced and a police investigation began, relegating him to the school book depository building, where he had no contact with children.

The charges came after a Local 10 investigation found that Gresham had a long history of such complaints, dating back more than 15 years, yet the School Board allowed him to continue teaching.

"The defendant's actions date back to 1998, where he had offered a 13-year-old girl money to strip and perform sexual acts," Prosecutor Amanda Graham said in court in April 2018. "In 2002, he touched another girl's hip area and made inappropriate comments to her. (From) 2007 to 2010, there was another girl, who was a close family friend, who he asked to send pictures. And then, in 2015, he actually physically abused a student."

Based on two of those sexual misconduct complaints, the Florida commissioner of education filed an administrative complaint against Gresham in 2006, seeking to suspend or revoke his teaching certificate.

Gresham did not contest the allegations, but was able to settle the case with a written reprimand, a $1,000 fine, submission to a psychological evaluation and three years of employment probation.

The School Board allowed him to continue teaching until the latest complaints surfaced.