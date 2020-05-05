Pembroke Pines high school honors Class of 2020 with traveling caravan

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – It's been a tough final year of high school for the Class of 2020, with their senior year cut short.

There will be no prom, and graduation won't be the same.

One South Florida school is making sure the seniors know how much they'll be missed.

The blaring of car horns is the new sound of pomp and circumstance; graduation in the time of a global pandemic.

This latest example came during a loud, cheering caravan of teachers and staff from Somerset Academy Chapel Trail in Pembroke Pines

"We are celebrating our amazing Class of 2020," said Somerset Academy Assistant Principal Christie Cordoso. "We love them very much and we don’t want them to miss out on anything this year."

Local 10 News' Saira Anwer caught up to the caravan as it drove by Bailie Valentin’s house in Miramar.

"It's sad that I want to be at school right now," she admitted, saying that this is the next best thing. "I’m happy that I have a school that’s so amazing."

Dozens of decorated cars lined up in a parade to visit each and every senior students' home. The visits are taking place over the course of the week. Every senior gets a little gift from the school and each parent put up banners and decorations.

“They’ve been missing their classmates, they’ve been missing all their activities, and I think this is heartfelt and shows them that we care for them and that we have not forgotten them,” Cordoso said.