Drive-through coronavirus testing site opens outside Broward County Walmart

SUNRISE, Fla. – A new coronavirus testing site opened Thursday for first responders and city employees outside a Walmart store in Sunrise.

On Friday, the site will be open to the general public by appointment only.

“Walmart is committed to supporting the communities we serve and proud to assist in expanding COVID-19 testing in the City of Sunrise during this unprecedented time,” said Adriana Pereira-Reyes, Walmart Public Affairs Senior Director for Florida. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, to our pharmacists who operate these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to help our community.”

Anyone 18 and older showing symptoms of COVID-19 may be tested at the site, as well as those in high risk groups without symptoms.

The testing site will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

People must make an appointment to be tested through Quest’s MyQuest online portal and app. Patients will be screened through the app and appointments will be made for those who are eligible.

While visiting the testing location, people are required to wear a mask and stay in their vehicles.

Patients will be given a nasal swab and will swab their own nose while inside their vehicle, while being observed by a trained medical volunteer.

Quest Diagnostics will process test samples and contact patients about their results, as well as applicable departments of health.

For more information about the testing location, call Quest’s COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.