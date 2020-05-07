How much protection from COVID-19 do homemade masks offer?

MIAMI – Face coverings are part of the new normal in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and some are getting creative with homemade designs.

That’s why a team of researchers from the University of Chicago experimented with various samples of cotton, chiffon, flannel, silk, spandex, satin and polyester individually and in combination, and compared the results to the gold standard -- an N-95 mask.

“Some of the fabric combinations could approach the N-95 standard of filtration,” Dr. Rian Maercks, of The Maercks Institute, said.

Researchers found that a sheet of tightly woven cotton, plus two sheets of chiffon seemed to be the most effective combination.

Maercks said the chiffon carries an electric charge so it can catch more particles, while the cotton helps create a tighter fit.

According to Maercks, homemade masks are similar to surgical masks, which can filter what's coming out of a person, but because they don't have the tight fit of an N-95 mask, homemade and other masks, are not as effective at filtering what may be entering your airways.

“Say someone that’s infected sneezes in your face, (the mask) is going to catch part of it, but those little aerosols will come in and get into your airway, potentially," he said.

Researchers point out that future studies should pay attention to other factors, including the effects that humidity and repeated washing have on homemade masks.