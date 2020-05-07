Jeweler turns children’s designs into reality just in time for Mother’s Day
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Blue Marlin Jewelry in Monroe County turns three children’s designs into reality just in time for Mother’s Day.
Armando Gonzalez, the owner of the Islamorada jewelry store, hosted his annual Saige Raiche Memorial Junior Designer Mother’s Day contest allowing public school students to submit designs.
Gonzalez, who has been hosting the contest for five years, announced the winners on Wednesday:
- Alyssa Slocumb, a senior at Key West High School
- Maddy Welch, a third-grade student at Plantation Key School
- Angelica Valladares, a fifth-grade student at Plantation Key School
