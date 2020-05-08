Coronavirus in Florida: Latest numbers as South Florida reopening mapped out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – South Florida has a timetable for reopening, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has allowed Palm Beach County to begin Phase 1 Monday while setting a tentative target date of May 18 for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

That latter decision will depend on the numbers, and Democratic members of Congress have criticized the pace of DeSantis’ plans to lift restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday, the state’s health department confirmed 39,199 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 1,669 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 6,929 hospitalizations.

Over the past day, 69 deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed across Florida, including 18 in Broward, 14 in Miami-Dade and seven in Palm Beach County.

Miami-Dade County has 13,664 cases of COVID-19 with 468 deaths and 2,000 hospitalizations, the highest numbers in the state.

Broward has 5,688 cases, 248 deaths and 1,148 hospitalizations.

Palm Beach County has 3,615 cases, 229 deaths and 605 hospitalizations.

Monroe County has 80 cases, three deaths and 11 hospitalizations.

Monroe had been allowed to begin Phase 1 of reopening Monday, though the Keys remain closed to visitors.

Government and medical experts agree that testing is paramount to the decisions to reopen facets of business and life.

The health department says that over 514,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 7.6% of those coming back positive.

The U.S. has surpassed 1.2 million confirmed cases, the largest number reported in the world, with more than 76,000 deaths. Over 195,000 Americans have been classified as recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 3.9 million, and there have been more than 272,000 deaths from the disease. Over 1.3 million people globally have been classified as recovered.