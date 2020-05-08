Florida International University holds virtual commencement ceremony

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida International University’s commencement ceremony on Friday was held on Zoom, a peer-to-peer software platform that has become popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were more than 6,000 graduates and some of them submitted videos with personal messages. Family and friends used Zoom’s online chat services.

“While it’s no substitute for the energy and excitement of an in-person FIU commencement, we hope this brings us together in spirit,” said Mark Rosenberg, FIU’s president.

Isabella Perea said at first she was sad about not being able to attend a group ceremony at FIU’s auditorium in Miami-Dade County, but she later enjoyed the celebration.

“My mom has taken it upon herself to get a whole bunch of fun graduation decorations,” Perea said.

Similar celebrations