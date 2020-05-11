Video shows hit-and-run on Collins Avenue; Miami Beach police looking for driver

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police say the video above shows a white car about to strike a woman and then drive away — and they’re asking for the public’s help to find out who was behind the wheel.

The woman was crossing Collins Avenue in Miami Beach on Saturday just after 9 p.m.

The driver hits the brakes, but the video is stopped before the moment of impact.

What you don’t see, police say, is the woman flying in the air and hitting the pavement. The driver then takes off and makes a U-turn.

“What’s most alarming, or most troubling, is there’s no effort made by this driver to stop, render aid or call police,” said Miami Beach officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

The woman has not been identified by police, but she is in her 60s and in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after undergoing several surgeries.

Miami Beach detectives believe the car is a 2019 white Mercedes sedan with the Florida tag NQHC83.

While this area — south of the intersection of Collins and 44th Street, near the famed Fontainebleau hotel — would normally be busy with tourists, there were just a few cars on the road that night.

Investigators are canvassing for leads, and if you have any information, you’re urged to call Miami Beach police or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.