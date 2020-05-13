Broward County hospital hosts car parade for Class of 2020 graduates

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – High school and college graduates from the Class of 2020 are celebrating their milestone with a car parade in front of family members who work at Memorial West in Pembroke Pines.

Hospital leaders say it’s a win-win for students unable to have traditional graduation parties, and their families who are front-line healthcare workers.

All graduates have been invited to wear their cap and gowns, school uniforms, school colors and decorate their cars.

The Memorial Hospital West family will line the road to cheer and celebrate the graduates.